INEC Yet To Finalise Delineation Of Warri Wards — Official 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not taken a final decision on the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency.

There was a protest at the headquarters of INEC in Abuja on Wednesday with some members of the wards rejecting the proposed demarcation of wards in the constituency.

In a statement on Thursday, INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, debunked narratives about the proposed delineation of Wards in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Federal Constituency as ordered by the Supreme Court in its judgment delivered on 2nd December 2022.

READ ALSO: Obi, Otti In Attendance As Usman Leads Labour Party NEC Meeting

The official said, “Following the Supreme Court judgment, the Commission embarked on extensive consultations from February 2023 to July 2024 involving all the critical stakeholders, followed by fieldwork in all the communities in the three Local Government Areas culminating in the production of a draft report.

“The Commission held further consultation with stakeholders in Warri last week on Friday 4th April 2025, where copies of the draft report were presented to the representatives of each of the parties connected with the issue.

“The purpose was to give them the opportunity to raise any concerns they might have. The overall objective was to arrive at an amicable agreement endorsed by all the parties involved.

“Therefore, contrary to the speculations making the rounds, the Commission is yet to take a final decision on the delineation of Wards in the Warri Federal Constituency.”

The INEC official urged representatives of the various stakeholders to submit their observations on the draft report which would serve as the basis for further engagement on the matter.