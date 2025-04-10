Itsekiri Leader Asks Tinubu To Look Into Warri Wards’ Delineation

The Secretary of the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, Amorighoye Mene, has called on President Tinubu to intervene in the planned delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Last Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) unveiled the proposed delineated wards and polling units following a 2022 Supreme Court judgment.

INEC’s proposal will see the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency, comprising Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South-West Local Government Areas.

However, speaking on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, Mene accused the electoral body of unfairness.

“We completely reject what INEC has done, it is not based on available statistics even in their record. We have received the assurances that the government would look into it, and we believe that President Bola Tinubu’s government would look into it,” he stated.

Oil Facilities At Risk?

On Wednesday, some protesters in Delta state shut down a 28,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil facility in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

The demonstrators were kicking against the proposed ward delineation of the Warri federal constituency by the INEC.

Amid the grievance, the Itsekiri leader pleaded with youths in the region to sheathe their swords.

“We have been pleading with our people to downturn and leave the (facilities). We are telling them to leave. You know these are aggrieved people,” he stated.

Delineation is the dividing or mapping out of geographical areas into constituencies, wards, or polling units for electoral purposes. This is to ensure fair representation and efficient management of elections across the country.