Labour Pickets Steel Ministry Building Over Workers’ Welfare 

Members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday morning picketed the Ministry of Steel Development Complex at Wuse 2 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The aggrieved unions demanded better welfare for themselves and their colleagues working in the ministry.

They also opposed what they described as the unjust sack of workers and a ban on workers’ rights to practice unionism.

READ ALSO: Obi, Otti In Attendance As Usman Leads Labour Party NEC Meeting

The labour unions led by Eche Asuzu barricaded the main gate of the ministry’s headquarters in the nation’s capital and prevented staffers of the ministry from gaining access to their offices.

Carrying placards with different inscriptions and singing solidarity songs, the protesting workers kicked against the Federal Government’s alleged maltreatment of staffers at the ministry and demanded better wages.

This followed a protest staged on Monday in Abuja, Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, among other states by young demonstrators under the aegis of the Take-It-Back Movement. The protesters had demanded a reversal of the state of emergency in Rivers State, among other issues.