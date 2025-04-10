Mob Kills One For Alleged Dog Theft In Bauchi, Police Begin Probe

The Bauchi State Police Command has vowed to leave no “stone unturned” in its investigation into a case of jungle justice that resulted in the death of a man identified as Peter.

Disclosing this in a statement on Thursday, the Command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, said the incident which happened on April 9 also left another man, 38-year-old Dokagk Danladi with severe injuries in the Lushi area of Bauchi State.

Wakil explained that victims were accused of stealing a dog, leading to a mob assault on them.

The attack took place around 11:30pm when a group of youths targeted the two individuals.

One of the victims, Dokagk Danladi, suffered serious machete wounds to his head and was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for treatment. His companion, Peter, whose last name remains unidentified, was found lifeless at the scene.

A team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer have visited the crime scene to identify those responsible for the attack and gather more information about the incident.

“The investigation is currently underway. The command is diligently working to ensure a thorough examination of this incident, focusing on identifying all individuals involved in the mob assault,” Wakil said.

He also stated that the Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, condemned the incident, describing it as “barbaric” and damaging to the nation’s legal system.

The CP stressed that it is wrong for anyone to assume the role of law enforcement, adding that the suspects should be handed over to the police or relevant authorities for due process.

Aliyu assured residents that the command will not condone any individuals taking the law into their own hands by inflicting harm on suspects arrested for alleged crimes in such an inhumane and unlawful manner.

He also urged the public to remain calm as the investigation unfolds and assured the community that justice would be pursued.