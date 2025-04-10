OML-25: Rivers Communities Demand Deal Before Oil Production Resumes

Host communities of OML-25 in Kula Kingdom, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, are demanding a binding agreement with the new operator of the oil facility, Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings, before oil production can resume.

Shell had divested the oil asset to Renaissance following a prolonged dispute with the host communities over allegations of neglect, impoverishment, and what the communities described as “enslavement since operations began 67 years ago.”

Speaking with journalists shortly after a stakeholders’ engagement between the company and host communities in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the people of Kula, Belema, Offoin-Ama, and Ngeje insisted that Renaissance must inherit Shell’s liabilities before being allowed to operate in the area.

The communities are calling for a separate engagement with Renaissance to extract a legally binding and enforceable commitment from the company.

“We need a separate engagement with the new operator to extract a clear commitment, so history doesn’t repeat itself,” a Kula leader, Christian Pedro, stated.

They say this move will foster a transparent and mutually beneficial relationship anchored on sustainable development, community empowerment, and environmental stewardship.

An elder statesman and prominent stakeholder in Kula Kingdom, His Highness Anabs Sara-Igbe, highlighted the unfulfilled 2019 agreement involving Shell, NNPC, the Federal Government, and Belemaoil.

“The host communities suffer untold hardship, total neglect, deprivation, enslavement, and the worst form of human backwardness for 67 years of Shell’s operation in the area,” he said.

“The new operator must inherit the liabilities of Shell, including the massive unemployment, lack of amenities, and environmental pollution left behind.”

Also speaking, the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria and a Kula stakeholder, Sukubo Sara-Igbe, expressed concern over Renaissance’s decision to retain Shell staff.

“Retaining Shell staff who were complicit in the conflict will only perpetuate a cycle of distrust and conflict,” he warned.

He emphasized the need for Renaissance to prioritize employment and economic empowerment in its policies and programs.

“The new operator must address the age-long menace of youth unemployment to guarantee sustainable oil production in the area,” he added.

OML-25, a key oil block in the Niger Delta, previously produced over 45,000 barrels of crude oil and 103,000 cubic feet of gas per day. The facility has remained shut for over 15 years due to unresolved disputes between Shell and the host communities.

The communities warned that without proper engagement and fulfillment of their demands, oil production at OML-25 will remain suspended indefinitely.

Efforts to speak with the officials of the company were unsuccessful as they left the venue immediately after the meeting without speaking with the media.