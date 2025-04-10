Police Rescue 17 Kidnap Victims, Recover 21 Rifles In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued 17 kidnapped victims.

Force Public Relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi who made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

He said the victims who were kidnapped on March 3rd, 2025 from Sarkin Pawa in Niger state, were rescued on Wednesday, April 9th by Operatives of the Command’s Anti Kidnapping Unit in collaboration with the office of the National Security Adviser.

He explained that the operation, notably achieved through a non-kinetic approach, evidences the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to leveraging intelligence-led policing and inter-agency synergy to address security challenges.

PRESS BRIEFING BY THE FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Gentlemen of… pic.twitter.com/T5NlnY5QzD Advertisement — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 10, 2025

All rescued individuals were promptly taken to the police clinic in Kaduna for medical examination and have been certified to be in stable and sound health.

Similarly, the police Anti-Kidnapping Unit through credible intelligence, intercepted a suspected gun runner at Kawo Motor Park in Kaduna North Local Government Area and recovered 21 fabricated AK-47 rifles concealed inside a vehicle belonging to the suspect, one 21-year-old Jamilu Suleiman.

The police spokesman said the suspect, who is currently in their custody, confessed that he was instructed by a union member to deliver the firearms to an unidentified individual in Kaduna.