Rainstorm Destroys Houses In Kebbi 

A rainstorm has destroyed scores of houses in the Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, sympathised with the people of Garin Kestu in Atuwo Ward, Shanga Local Government, and urged the affected households to consider the incident as an act of God.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris.

According to the statement, the governor represented by the Chairman of Shanga Local Government, Audu Audu, recalled that the heavy rainfall, which occurred on Tuesday night, destroyed houses and property worth millions of naira.

He assured the victims that the government would provide support, including building materials.

The governor also appealed for patience, promising that the state government would soon come to their aid.