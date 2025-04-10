Tension As Three Headless Bodies Float On Ondo River

There is palpable fear in Odigbo town, in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, as three headless bodies were discovered floating in a river, along the Osogbo/Ore road in the community on Wednesday.

According to an eyewitness who identified himself as Sileola, a resident of the community, the victims must have been brutally murdered and dumped into the river by suspected kidnappers.

He said the residents of the community have not been able to identify any of the bodies, noting that no one has been declared missing in the area.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent in a telephone conversation, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Olusola Ayanlade, said the incident was reported to the Ore Division of the Command.

Ayanlade noted that the divisional police officer subsequently led detectives to the scene, recovered the bodies and deposited them at the morgue in the General Hospital; while investigations into the incident were ongoing.

The police spokesperson indicated that the bodies are yet to be identified, and no one has been declared missing in the area. He suspected that they might have been swept down the river from another location.

He disclosed that the State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, had directed the community leaders to start making efforts towards identifying the bodies.