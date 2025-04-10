US Dollar Slumps On Stop-Start Tariffs

The US dollar plunged against the euro and other main rivals again on Thursday after President Donald Trump abruptly paused higher tariffs on all countries except China, adding to investor uncertainty.

The greenback lost over one percent against the European single currency, as markets also expected data later in the day to show US inflation slowed in March. The dollar fell further against the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, seen as safe-haven currencies.

AFP