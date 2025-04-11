Atiku, El-Rufa’i, Tambuwal, Suswam Visit Buhari In Kaduna

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufa’i, and former Governor of Sokoto State and serving Senator, Aminu Tambuwal on Friday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Kaduna.

Also on their entourage were the former Governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam and former Adamawa state Governor, Jubirila Bindow as well as former Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami.

While El-Rufa’i is now a member of the Social Democratic Party, Atiku and the rest are of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Both El-Rufa’i, Atiku, Tambuwal, and Pantami also observed Friday Jummat prayers in Kaduna.

In a post on his X handle, Atiku described the visit to Buhari as a ‘wonderful time’ with the former President.

The post reads: “As the Waziri Adamawa, I was obligated to be in Adamawa during the Sallah celebrations. I held forth for the Lamido Fombina in some of the activities of the Sallah celebrations.

“Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2015- 2023. It was a wonderful time with him. As usual, he cracked me up (to the extent that my ribs were hurting with his peculiar humour).

The former Vice President, however, did not disclose the details of the visit.