Father Arrested For Raping His 17-Year-Old Daughter In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police have arrested a 50-year-old man known as Umar Sule for allegedly raping his 17-year- old biological daughter and impregnating her in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The arrest followed a complaint filed with the police in Ganjuwa Divisional Headquarters on the 3rd of April, 2025 by a resident of their community in Kurmi Ado Village against the suspect, Sule who was alleged to have had premeditated sexual encounters with his daughter on several occasions in his matrimonial bedroom in November 2024.

Spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said that following the complaint, a team of detectives was immediately assigned to the case, and the suspect was arrested.

READ ALSO: FG, Edo State Govt Set Up Fact-Finding Committee Over Uromi Killings

“During interrogation, the defendant willingly admitted his wrongdoing and added that he had been molesting her several times on different occasions, which led to her pregnancy for three months, according to an examination report obtained from a medical practitioner,” Wakil said.

According to the police, further details obtained from the victim also confirmed the incident, where she corroborated the suspect’s statements, providing details about what transpired.

“The incident happened when her mother travelled to visit her parents at Burra village via Ningi LGA, Bauchi state, which her father took advantage of and was having sexual intercourse with her. Thereafter, on the return of her mother, she observed the victim was pregnant and questioned her who was responsible for that and the victim disclosed that it was her biological father,” he stated.

However, the investigation is in progress and the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that the case be charged to court after the investigation is completed.