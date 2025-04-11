Fire Razes 12 Shops In Ibadan Market

At least 12 shops have been razed in a late night fire at Araromi Market, Agodi gate Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The fire which reportedly started around 11pm Thursday night, happened within the Cement trading section of the market

It affected at least 12 shops before it was put out by men of the Oyo State fire service.

In a release issued by the Oyo state Fire service Manager, Akinyemi Akinyinka, the control room got a distress call around 11pm about the fire and it promptly swung to action, but 12 shops were already engulfed before the intervention.

Akinyinka added that the timely intervention saved goods worth billions of naira in the process as the fire was put out.

He added that “the fire was as a result of upsurge of electricity which ignited nearby combustible materials”.