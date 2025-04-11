FULL LIST: Lagos Seals 13 Markets Over Illegal Waste Disposal

In an effort to promote environmental cleanliness and safeguard public health, the Lagos State Government has sealed 13 markets across the state for persistent violations related to illegal waste disposal.

This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement on his X handle on Friday.

Wahab said that the enforcement actions are in line with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017, aimed at ensuring responsible waste management and maintaining public order.

Notably, Ketu and Mile 12 markets were sealed last night due to consistent violations, including the improper disposal of waste on roads, medians, and highways.

These actions have been deemed necessary to restore cleanliness and public safety in these busy commercial areas, according to Wahab.

The Lagos State government emphasized that market stakeholders must take full responsibility for proper waste management going forward to avoid further disruptions.

Wahab stated, “These enforcement actions are necessary to safeguard public health and restore order to our public spaces.”

Below is the full list of markets that have been sealed:

Erukan Market, Mile 12 Oja Oba Market, Ketu Owoseni Tundas Market Oba Ogunjobi Market, Mile 12 Shops Owners (BRT Terminal), Mile 12 Mile 12 Bus Stop Shops Ketu Terminal Market (6 plazas) Ifesowapo Shop Owners Market, Mile 12 Demurin St Plaza Shops, Ketu The Occupant, 6 Demurin Road, Ketu Ifelodun Market, Ketu Ibadan Unit 1 Park (in-between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and Ikosi Fruit Market) Ketu Tipper Garage

The Lagos State government called on residents and market stakeholders to collaborate in building a cleaner, safer, and more responsible Lagos. The enforcement is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the city remains livable and sustainable for all.