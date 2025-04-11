NBA Moves Conference From Rivers Over ‘Unconstitutional’ Emergency Rule

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has relocated its 2025 Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu, following President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

The association stated that although the initial announcement of Port Harcourt as the host city for this year’s conference was met with enthusiasm, the appointment of a sole administrator—a retired military officer reportedly employing a command-style approach—means the city can no longer be considered a viable host.”

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed late Thursday night by NBA President Afam Osigwe (SAN), General Secretary Mobolaji Ojibara, and AGCPC Chairman Emeka Obegolu (SAN).

The NBA said that its national Executive Council reaffirmed that the state of emergency declared in Rivers State violates Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution.

It noted that although the sole administrator appears in civilian attire, his governing style is military in nature and undermines democratic principles.

“The announcement that Port Harcourt, the Garden City, would host the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) of our Association was met with widespread enthusiasm. Indeed, prior to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, registration figures had soared, reflecting the excitement and eagerness of members to attend. However, the unfortunate turn of events in Rivers State has understandably stalled the momentum and affected advanced preparations for the Conference.

“Currently, Rivers State is being governed by a retired military officer, appointed as a Sole Administrator, who operates with a command-style approach that disregards constitutional provisions, court decisions, and pending litigation. His actions have undermined democratic institutions and processes, flouting the rule of law with impunity. Though clad in civilian attire, he governs as though the state is under military rule.

“The voices of our members, particularly those calling for a change of venue, grew stronger over time. We convened meetings with the Chairmen of NBA branches in Rivers State and held an emergency session of the National Executive Council (NEC) on the 27th of March, 2025. The overwhelming consensus was that the NBA could not, in good conscience, proceed with the AGC in a state governed unconstitutionally by a Sole Administrator.

“The NEC reaffirmed that the state of emergency declared in Rivers State violates Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution. It further noted that the suspension of elected officials and democratic institutions contravenes Sections 11 and 188 of the Constitution. The purported ratification by the National Assembly, executed via voice vote rather than the constitutionally required two-thirds majority amounts to a grave constitutional subversion. Even if the proper procedure had been followed, it would not legitimize an unconstitutional proclamation,” the NBA said.

The association added that, given the “undemocratic developments”, to hold its flagship event in such circumstances would amount to a tacit endorsement of constitutional violations and subversion of the rule of law.

It announced that the conference will now be held in the historic Coal City of Enugu, the capital of Enugu State.

“The NBA has taken a principled position in accordance with the law: the appointment of a Sole Administrator in Rivers State is unconstitutional. Consequently, and in alignment with the overwhelming position of NEC and the broader membership, we are compelled to relocate the 2025 AGC to a state where constitutional democracy remains intact.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2025 Annual General Conference will now be held in the historic Coal City of Enugu. The city possesses the infrastructure and capacity to host a conference of our scale and significance. We are confident that, with concerted efforts, this change of venue will not compromise our commitment to delivering a successful and impactful Conference.

“We call on all members and stakeholders to lend their full support as we embark on this new path. With unity, diligence, and a shared commitment to our values, we will make this transition a resounding success.”