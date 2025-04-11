Don’t Misuse Public Funds, Ibas Warns Rivers LG Administrators

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd), Ibok Ete Ibas, has charged the newly appointed administrators of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs)to be prudent in their financial dealings.

Ibas also urged them to prioritise the well-being of the people and work assiduously to ensure that the benefits of good governance in the promotion of trust, sustainable development and peace is felt adequately.

He gave the charge when he had a meeting with the appointed administrators at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The administrator told them that he served Nigeria for over 40 years with an an unblemished record of service in the military and diplomatic corps, and was in retirement when the current appointment was made.

Vice Admiral (Rtd)Ibas said he accepted the offer to serve Nigeria and indeed Rivers people from a conviction that the best must always be given to ensure progress and achievement of the great potentials so cherished.

READ ALSO: Ibas Appoints Rivers LG Administrators Despite Court Battle

“Since resuming this assignment, I have taken time to visit a few local government areas. Those visits have accorded me the opportunity to interact with local government civil servants, and it is clear that I needed help with administering the entire State, which I am responsible for following Mr. President’s proclamation,” he said.

“And so I went about trying to identify a few individuals from which on the 7th of April 2025, I selected those seated here today as administrators of the 23 Local Government Areas.”

Ibas urged them to address their minds to the enormous responsibility of their office and assume duties, knowing that the local government is the closest tier of government to the people.

He said it is the primary channel through which the government must necessarily touch the lives of the citizens in their homes, in their communities, and their daily realities.

Specifically, Ibas urged them to focus on issues of sanitation and environment management, primary healthcare, welfare and discipline of local government civil servants, primary education, and youth engagement, which will be used to assess their performances in the coming weeks.

“I expect you all to recognize this moment in history and rise to the occasion, as impartial leaders who will help me deliver on the mandate given to me by Mr president to restore peace and stability and work towards returning all democratic institutions in the state,” he said.

“Your selection to the important office is not by chance but a recognition of your capacity to lead, your commitment to service, and the trust reposed in you to bring governance closer to the people.

“Therefore, you bear the sacred responsibility, a duty to ensure that affairs of your respective councils are managed with the utmost care, respect, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of our people.”

According to him, the expectations of the people are high, and they deserve to know that their leaders are honest, selfless, and devoted to building a better future for everybody.

He said it is for such expectation that they must be of good conduct, be fair, prioritize collaborations that will ensure effective policing of their various councils to enhance the safety of lives and properties.

Ibas emphasised: “Let me state it unequivocally clear here, this administration will not tolerate any form of recklessness, abuse office or misuse of public funds or trust. The resources allocated to our local government must be used strictly for the purposes intended. So that there might be accountability and value for money for every project executed, every policy implemented, and every kobo spent. The people of Rivers State deserve to see how their money is being used, and it is your duty to give proper account and value.

“To this end, we will work out the necessary modalities to monitor and ensure good compliance with the principles of due processes, transparency, and zero tolerance for financial recklessness across all local government councils,” he added.