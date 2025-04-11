One Dies In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge Accident

One person has been reported dead in a lone accident that occurred on Thursday night on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), via its official X handle, reported that the incident took place near the UNILAG Waterfront area, heading inward Adekunle.

The agency revealed that the crash involved a loaded mini truck that appeared to have lost control, leading to a serious collision.

According to the statement, the traffic management team swiftly responded to the situation, deploying officers to the scene to manage the flow of vehicles and minimise disruptions.

LASTMA confirmed the fatality, although the identity of the victim has not yet been disclosed.

“A lone accident has occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge, near UNILAG Waterfront, inward Adekunle, involving a loaded mini truck. Unfortunately, one casualty has been reported.

“Efforts are currently underway to recover the situation, while officers are on the ground managing traffic to minimise disruptions,” the statement read.