Police Rescue Abducted Ebonyi Govt Official, Arrest One Suspect

The abducted Coordinator of Ngbo Central development Centre in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has regained her freedom after spending five days in the kidnapers’ den.

Blessing Adagba was abducted on Thursday last week by unknown gunmen in her hometown, Okposhi Eheku community.

Confirming her release to Channels Television on Wednesday evening through a phone call, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, SP Joshua Ukandu, said her release was made possible through the efforts of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force in the state.

He added that one of the suspects was arrested during tracking, after the release of the victim on Tuesday night.

“The victim was released Tuesday night. During the tracking of the suspects, after the release of the victim, we were able to arrest one of the syndicates.

“We hope that the arrest of suspect will help our men in fishing out the rest of the gang,” Ukandu said.