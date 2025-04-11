Postecoglou Tracking Down ‘Leak’ Inside Tottenham

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said a leak of information from inside the club is making his job more difficult as the Australian closes in on finding the source of the problem.

Injury news has regularly found its way onto social media in advance of Spurs’ games during a troubled second season for Postecoglou.

Ahead of Thursday’s 1-1 Europa League quarter-final, first leg draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, Wilson Odobert’s absence from the starting line-up was leaked long before the team was officially announced.

“There is no doubt we’ve got a leak inside the club,” Postecoglou said on Friday.

“Someone continues to leak out information and they have all year. I don’t know why as it just makes our job even more difficult. It doesn’t help us as you don’t want to give the opposition a helping hand.

“We’ve narrowed it down. I’ve got a fair idea where it’s coming from. We will deal with it.

“It certainly doesn’t help us on game days. It’s sometimes half-truths and sometimes more. You’d like to think that everyone within our camp is working with us rather than against us.”

Tottenham’s lengthy injury list has played a major role in their disappointing Premier League season.

Spurs sit 14th with seven games to play and are on course to miss out on the top 10 for the first time since the 2007/08 campaign.

Postecoglou’s future at the club next season appears to solely depend on winning the Europa League and ending a 17-year wait for silverware.

With that in mind, he is expected to make changes for Sunday’s trip to Wolves with one eye on the second leg in Frankfurt on Thursday.

“We’ll need a big game, a big performance on Sunday, so having some fresh legs will help,” he added.

“But also looking into next Thursday, it’s not about resting guys or managing guys, it’s also about having guys ready. It could go to 120 minutes and we’ll need people ready to go, so with a combination of those factors, we’ll make some changes.”

