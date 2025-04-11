Pro-Wike Rally In Bayelsa Postponed Amid Rising Political Tension

The much-anticipated political rally by The NEW Associates, earlier scheduled for Saturday, April 12 in Yenagoa, has been postponed to April 26, 2025.

The event, widely seen by political observers as a pro-Wike mobilization, was expected to draw significant attention amid rising political undercurrents in Bayelsa State.

The convener of the rally and leader of the Bayelsa State Chapter of The NEW Associates, George Turnah, MON, announced the change of date while addressing a press briefing in Yenagoa on Friday.

According to Turnah, the decision to postpone the rally was made in deference to ongoing consultations with respected leaders of the Ijaw nation and in recognition of planned events by rival political interest groups scheduled for the same day and venue.

“Several Pro-Diri and Pro-Tambuwal groups have announced solidarity rallies for the same date and location we had initially planned for our inauguration,” he stated.

“As a peaceful and people-driven organization, we have decided to shift our event to allow these groups space to express themselves and to avoid any undue tension.”

The NEW Associates described itself as a grassroots movement committed to mobilizing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The group has gained attention in recent weeks over its growing activities in the South-South region and is perceived by some analysts as part of a broader political realignment ahead of future electoral contests.

Turnah emphasised the group’s peaceful orientation and national unity focus, reiterating their support for President Tinubu as “a pathway to national progress.”

“We believe that President Tinubu’s success is Nigeria’s success,” he said. “Our movement is about development, peace, and empowerment—not division.”

He also used the opportunity to thank stakeholders, patrons, and members of The NEW Associates for their continued support, urging them to remain mobilized ahead of the rescheduled date.

“We urge our members and the good people of Bayelsa to keep the momentum alive as we work towards a successful and peaceful rally on April 26,” he added.