Recall: Court Orders Substitution Service For Two Petitioners In Natasha, INEC Case

A Federal High Court in Lokoja has ordered substituted service of hearing notices on two petitioners in the recall case between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Isa Dashen of the Federal High Court granted the plaintiffs’ ex parte application for substituted service on Thursday, through counsel Ehiogie West-Idahosa, SAN.

On March 20, plaintiffs Anebe Jacob-Ogirima, John Adebisi, Musa Siyaka-Adeiza, Ahmed Usman, and Maleek Yahaya, through their counsel, obtained an ex parte motion preventing INEC from receiving any recall petition against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, on March 24, the same court vacated the ex-parte order after INEC filed an application, arguing that no person or institution could prevent it from fulfilling its constitutional duties.

On the same day, some constituents from Kogi Central presented their petition to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct in the National Assembly.

Although INEC declared the petition incompetent and null, the plaintiffs continued their case, adding petitioners Salihu Habib and Charity Omole as defendants.

During the hearing, West-Idahosa, represented by Smart Nwachimere, stated that the duo were among those who signed the petition against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The counsel informed the court that they had filed a joinder application for the duo but had been unable to serve them with the originating summons and hearing notices.