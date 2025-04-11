‘Ridiculous,’ Zirkzee Hits Back At Criticism Of Man Utd Keeper Onana

Joshua Zirkzee has slammed “ridiculous” criticism of Andre Onana after the Manchester United goalkeeper’s costly mistakes in the Europa League quarter-final draw at Lyon.

Onana was at fault for both of Lyon’s goals as United were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in France on Thursday.

The build-up to the tie was dominated by a war of words between Onana and Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Onana’s claim that United were “way better” than Lyon led Matic, who had a spell with the Old Trafford club, to describe him as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history”.

The 29-year-old did little to silence Matic’s jibe by allowing Thiago Almada’s free-kick to find the net and then parrying Georges Mikautadze’s strike into the path of Rayan Cherki to snatch Lyon’s stoppage-time equaliser.

United manager Ruben Amorim said “one player has a mistake, all the team has a mistake” when asked about Onana after a game in which substitute Zirkzee put the Premier League side 2-1 up with an 88th minute goal.

Asked if Amorim’s feelings were shared by the players, Zirkzee said: “One hundred per cent. We’re one team, so we’re not going to take someone out for making mistakes. That’s ridiculous.”

Onana will be in the spotlight when United head to Newcastle on Sunday, but Zirkzee is confident his team will ease the pressure on the Cameroon keeper.

“To draw in this way is always a little bit, I don’t want to say frustrating, but it hurts for it to go this way,” Zirkzee said.

“But we just have to focus on the next game and that’s Newcastle away and then we all know what we have to do when we face them again at home next week.

“I’m sure with the full support of the stadium, it’s going to be difficult for them and easier for us, but they’re a great team – let’s not forget that – and it’s not going to be easy, but we all want to win, we have to win, so we’ll see.”

After a dismal Premier League campaign, the Europa League is United’s last chance to salvage the season with silverware.

“We have to win it, we all know that,” Zirkzee added. “There’s no way around that. It’s the only thing we have to do.”

AFP