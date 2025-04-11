US Fires Head Of Military Base In Greenland After Vance Visit

The head of the US military base in Greenland, a Danish territory coveted by US President Donald Trump, has been fired for criticising Washington’s agenda for the Arctic island.

Colonel Susannah Meyers, who had served as commander of the Pituffik Space Base since July, was removed amid reports she distanced herself and the base from US Vice President JD Vance’s criticism of Denmark and its oversight of the territory during his visit to the base two weeks ago.

“Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,” the US Space Force said in a statement late Thursday.

The statement did not expand further, but US website Military.com said Meyers sent a March 31 email to all personnel at Pituffik “seemingly aimed at generating unity among the airmen and guardians, as well as the Canadians, Danes and Greenlanders who work there, following Vance’s appearance.”

During his March 28 visit to the base, Vance told a press conference that “Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland.”

“You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass,” he added.

In her email, relayed to Military.com, Meyers wrote: “I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.”

On X, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said “actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.”

Trump has insisted that the United States needs control of Greenland for national and international security and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.

Meyers has been replaced by Colonel Shawn Lee, the US Space Force said.

AFP