Another Tanker Explodes In Ibadan

Barely 24 hours after a market fire destroyed goods and property worth millions of naira in Ibadan, the Oyo state Capital, another fire disaster has been recorded.

This time, a petrol tanker exploded at the Tollgate end of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway of the state capital leaving the destruction of property worth millions of naira in its wake.

The explosion reportedly started around 3 pm along Lead City University Road with business owners and car owners within the vicinity suffering huge losses.

The Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Akinyinka Akinyemi, who confirmed the incident noted that the combined efforts of the state and federal fire service have helped to curtail the fire but not before properties were destroyed in the process.

The magnitude of the damage is unclear at the moment of filling this report but no report of any casualty has been made

Some of the cars and motorcycles parked along the road were also razed during the incident.

