Christian Chukwu: A Video Profile Of The ‘Chairman’ Who Lifted Nigeria’s First AFCON

The Nigerian football fraternity on Saturday lost one of its greatest minds – Christian Chukwu. He was 74.

A commanding central defender nicknamed ‘Chairman’ in his playing days, Chukwu captained Nigeria to their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) crown at home in Lagos.

Since his departure was announced Saturday afternoon, tributes have continued to stream in from across the country. President Bola Tinubu described him as a towering patriot who brought joy to millions of fans across the world.

“Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism. He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch,” presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga quoted Tinubu as saying.

“His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators on the field and in the technical area. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said the late former Rangers International legend was a “disciplined leader on and off the field”.

“We have lost a good and great man. Chukwu was the definition of a strong, dedicated, and disciplined leader on and off the field,” the General Secretary of the football body Mohammed Sanusi said.

“He was not nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for nothing. He embodied strength, vision, and consistency.”

He was named the player of the tournament in the victory, the first in the Super Eagles’ three continental laurels.

Chukwu was Nigeria’s coach when the Super Eagles finished third in the 2004 edition of the AFCON.

The Nigerian football icon was a strong advocate of indigenous coaches handling the Super Eagles, which he managed between 2002 and 2005.

His death came years after he battled prostrate cancer, needing treatment abroad.