Delta Air Lines Reports Strong Profitability In Q1 2025

American carrier, Delta Air Lines has said its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 showed solid profitability despite a challenging economic climate.

The airline said it generated $14.0 billion in operating revenue for the March quarter, with operating income totalling $569 million and a pre-tax income of $320 million.

The airline also reported a healthy $2.4 billion in operating cash flow and made $531 million in debt and lease payments, bringing total debt and finance lease obligations down to $15.8 billion by the end of the quarter.

Delta’s operating margin stood at 4.0 per cent, while earnings per share came in at $0.37.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Delta projects profitability in the range of $1.5 to $2 billion. However, due to ongoing economic volatility, the airline has chosen not to issue a revised full-year outlook at this time.