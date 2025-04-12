×

Delta Air Lines Reports Strong Profitability In Q1 2025

The airline said it generated $14.0 billion in operating revenue for the March quarter.

By Channels Television
Updated April 12, 2025
Delta Air Lines

 

American carrier, Delta Air Lines has said its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 showed solid profitability despite a challenging economic climate.

The airline said it generated $14.0 billion in operating revenue for the March quarter, with operating income totalling $569 million and a pre-tax income of $320 million.

The airline also reported a healthy $2.4 billion in operating cash flow and made $531 million in debt and lease payments, bringing total debt and finance lease obligations down to $15.8 billion by the end of the quarter.

Delta’s operating margin stood at 4.0 per cent, while earnings per share came in at $0.37.

 

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Delta projects profitability in the range of $1.5 to $2 billion. However, due to ongoing economic volatility, the airline has chosen not to issue a revised full-year outlook at this time.

 

