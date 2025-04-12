‘He Brought Joy To Millions,’ Tinubu, NFF Pay Tribute To Late Christian Chukwu

President Bola Tinubu and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have joined the long list of people, especially in the football family, in paying tribute to late Super Eagles hero Christian Chukwu, who died on Saturday.

“Chairman,” as the late Nigerian football icon was called, died at 74, throwing family, friends, and the entire nation into mourning.

In his tribute to the former centre defender, Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman Bayo Onanuga, hailed the patriotism of Chukwu.

“Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism. He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators on the field and in the technical area. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration.”

President Tinubu eugolised the former Rangers defender as a trailblazer whose career was defined by passion, discipline, and commitment to national pride.

He consoled the family of the bereaved, praying for the repose of his soul and comfort for those Chukwu left behind.

NFF mourns as ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, 1980 AFCON-winning captain, dies at 74 Advertisement The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed deep sorrow after it was confirmed that Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu, who captained Nigeria’s 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad pic.twitter.com/8UMRatCivF — The NFF (@thenff) April 12, 2025

On its part, the NFF, in a statement on its official X handle, said Chukwu’s death is a big loss to the country’s football fraternity.

“We have lost a good and great man. Chukwu was the definition of a strong, dedicated, and disciplined leader on and off the field. He was not nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for nothing. He embodied strength, vision, and consistency,” the General Secretary of the football body said.

“We pray that the Almighty will grant his soul eternal rest, and also grant the family and friends he has left behind, and Nigeria football’s fraternity the fortitude to bear this big loss.”

Chukwu captained Nigeria to their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in 1980 and was also a former coach of the side between 2002 and 2005. He led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2004 edition of the continental competition in Tunisia.

He devoted his club career to Enugu Rangers, where he won multiple national titles and led the club to continental glory with their 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.