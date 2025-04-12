UPDATED: Former Nigerian Captain, Coach Christian Chukwu Dies At 74

A former Super Eagles captain and head coach Christian Chukwu has died aged 74.

The football legend died in the early hours of Saturday, though the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

His longtime teammate and friend, Olusegun Odegbami, confirmed the development to Channels Television.

Odegbami, who won the 1980 Africa Nation Cup with Chukwu, said: “I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and teammate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s history, has passed on.

“Babuje, Emmanuel Okala, MON, gave me the sad news a few minutes ago. May ‘Onyim’ find peace with Our Creator in Heaven and console his family,” Odegbami said.

Born January 4, 1951, Chukwu had an illustrious career with Rangers, captaining them to many laurels on the domestic football scene, and led the Flying Antelopes to continental glory by winning the now rested African Cup Winners Cup in 1977.

He was the first Nigerian captain to lift the African Nations Cup trophy after a 3–0 victory over Algeria in the final of the 1980 tournament in Lagos.

He assisted Dutch coach Clemens Westerhof when Nigeria won a second AFCON title in 1994 en route to the country’s maiden appearance at the 1994 USA World Cup.

The Enugu-born legend also led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

He is better known by the nickname “Chairman”. Chukwu was the coach of the Super Eagles from 2002 and 2005, leading Nigeria to a bronze medal finish in Tunisia 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

But the late Chukwu was fired in 2005 during the qualification campaign for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

The 1980 AFCON hero also worked as an assistant coach of the 1985 FIFA U-16 World Cup, which Nigeria won in China.

Regarded as one of Nigeria’s finest center-backs, Chukwu suffered prostrate cancer in 2019, which affected his leg. A GoFundMe appeal was opened for him as the family solicited funds for his treatment.

But billionaire Femi Otedola later paid $50,000 for the former Super Eagles’ treatment abroad.