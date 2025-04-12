Kaduna Govt Rescues 13 ‘Stolen’ Children, Vows To Deal With Trafficking Gang

The Kaduna State Government has rescued 13 children who were allegedly stolen from the state and sold to child traffickers in Kebbi, Calabar in Cross River State, Enugu and Anambra States.

The state Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Rabi Salisu, disclosed this during a press briefing on Saturday.

He said that the victims were first taken to an illegal orphanage home in Abuja, the nation’s capital, from where they were taken to other states by a child trafficking syndicate currently at large.

It was an emotional atmosphere as the 13 children who were kidnapped by child traffickers reunited with their parents.

They were allegedly stolen from Kaduna State by a child trafficking syndicate and taken to Calabar, Enugu, Anambra and Kebbi states where they were sold to prospective buyers.

The Kaduna State Government in collaboration with security agencies were able to rescue the children, most of whom were kidnapped a few days after birth.

Presently, they are unable to identify their locations having been stolen and sold at infantry.

According to the Commissioner, five members of the kidnapping syndicate currently in custody confessed that their gang leader operates an orphanage which serves as a temporary shelter for the stolen children before they are later sold to prospective buyers in the Southern part of the country.

“Upon review of the situation in one of the scenarios after the arrest made, on 24th March 2025, the ministry received 11 children from the office of the state Commissioner of Police from Abuja,” he stated.

The Commissioner said five members of the kidnapping gang disclosed that the gang leader operates an orphanage in Abuja to perpetrate the nefarious act.

“She uses her orphanage as temporary shelter for the stolen children and negotiates for their sale to prospective buyers in the eastern part of the country, this evil act is so alarming that all the children found and brought back have lost their identities so much that they can’t remember their original homes.

“Seven of the children were received on 9th April 2025 from the state CP’s office. The remaining children from Abuja and six others brought back from Birnin Kebbi, who were abducted and sold to a woman nicknamed Maman Salamatu, in Calabar (real name concealed as the case is still under investigation in Kebbi).”

“One of the abducted children was stolen when the child was seven days old and now, that same child is seven-years-old. The children cannot identify their locations, but the authorities will do everything humanly possible to ensure that all the children are reunited with their family members. She called on parents, who lost their children and are searching for them, to come forward with concrete evidence including proof of birth, and other relevant information.”

Ali Adamu, whose daughter, Maryam was stolen two months ago in Kogi State, appreciated the Kaduna State government for their effort to rescue his child.

While the Kaduna State government has vowed to ensure that those behind the Abduction of these innocent children must face the full wrath of the law, it also cautions parents to be vigilant and imbibe the culture of good parenting and nurture their children with good moral upbringing to protect them against all forms of abuse, violence and exploitation.