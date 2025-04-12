Nigeria Set To Shine At WGC 2025 As NGA Announces Strategic Participation

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has confirmed its strategic participation at the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025), set to take place in Beijing, China, from May 19–23, 2025.

Speaking during a media engagement in Lagos, NGA President, Akachukwu Nwokedi revealed that the Association will host a Nigerian Pavilion at the prestigious triennial event, organised by the International Gas Union (IGU). The Pavilion will spotlight Nigeria’s gas sector progress, highlight investment-ready opportunities, and promote strategic interests under the “Decade of Gas” initiative.

“This platform is not just symbolic. It is strategic. It signals Nigeria’s readiness to take its rightful place in the global gas ecosystem, not just as a resource-rich nation, but as a serious investment destination,” said Nwokedi.

The Nigeria Pavilion will bring together government leaders, industry stakeholders, and international partners to showcase major projects across the gas value chain. It will feature Nigerian Content Champions, facilitate top-tier networking, and foster global dialogue on energy transition and sustainability.

The Pavilion aims to attract global investment into Nigeria’s gas infrastructure, processing, and distribution projects, while supporting international partnerships in financing, technology, and off-take agreements. It will also reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging gas for sustainable, low-carbon development.

“This is not just about gas. It is about jobs, industry, cleaner energy, and national transformation,” Nwokedi emphasised. “Nigeria is ready. NGA is ready. WGC2025 is our global stage. Let’s take it—together.”

Highlighting progress in the sector, Nwokedi cited over $5 billion in new gas investments over the past year, covering infrastructure, floating LNG, gas processing, and domestic utilization. He also referenced key reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, including new Executive Orders on Oil & Gas, the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) pipeline, and a Decentralized Gas Distribution Framework aimed at boosting energy access and inclusion.

The NGA praised regulators such as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for championing commercialisation and introducing a revised domestic gas pricing framework.

The NGA also reaffirmed its support for methane reduction and enhanced CNG safety, commending NNPC Limited and its new leadership under Engr. Bayo Ojulari for driving transformative gas initiatives.

With 209 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves and an upside potential of up to 600 TCF, Nigeria is positioning gas as the cornerstone of its energy transition strategy.

“We must insist the transition works for us,” said Nwokedi. “Gas remains our best bet to tackle energy poverty while lowering emissions.”