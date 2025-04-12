Okpebholo Slams Edo PDP, Sheds Light On His Support For Tinubu’s Administration

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has berated the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for taking his support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and his policies out of context.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Saturday, Okpebholo described the party’s statement against the governor as “weak”.

The statement said that at no time did the governor violate any section of the Electoral Act, including Section 94(1), as falsely alleged by the Edo factional PDP.

It added that the governor, like every well-meaning Nigerian, reserves the right to express support for the president’s vision and administration.

While receiving 17 acting chairmen out of the 18 local government areas in the state who defected from PDP to APC, Okpebholo had predicted that President Tinubu would win the 2027 presidential election with a landslide.

He praised the leadership style of President Tinubu, adding that the steps that the previous administration was afraid to take that would have put the nation on a sound footing for development and growth, were what he (Tinubu) took by removing the contentious fuel subsidy.

The governor said his administration was ready to work to change the lives of the people for the better, adding that in just four months in office, he and his team have changed the narrative of Edo State.

He said: “2027 is a reality in Edo State as President Bola Amed Tinubu will continue in office. I charge the 17 of you today that the campaign for the election of President Bola Tinubu has started here today. Go back to your various local governments and erect his billboards to draw home the message of reelecting President Tinubu.

“There is no vacancy in 2027 in Abuja. Those forming a political party now can’t rule us. They ruled their States, and the people suffered from kidnapping, but since they left office, their States are now free. Such people can’t rule Nigeria,” he declared.

His declaration, however, did not sit well with the PDP in the state, as they accused him of trying to deceive the president and the APC leadership into believing he still holds political ground in Edo.

In a response on Saturday, however, Okpebholo wrote, “A weak statement credited to the factional Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wherein the once vibrant party attempted, albeit feebly, to misinterpret a patriotic remark made by His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State, concerning his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, surfaced on Friday.

“Let it be categorically stated that Governor Okpebholo has at no time violated any section of the Electoral Act, including Section 94(1), as falsely alleged by the Edo factional PDP. The Governor, like every well-meaning Nigerian, reserves the right to express support for the President’s vision and administration.

“It is laughable that the Edo PDP, in its desperation to stay relevant, has now resorted to twisting every statement from the Governor to score cheap political points. Governor Okpebholo’s statement was made in the context of strengthening collaboration with the Federal Government for the development of Edo State. Besides, Governor Okpebholo reserves the right to kick-start the re-election campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu without any apologies.

“The PDP’s knee-jerk reaction once again exposes its deep-seated insecurity and dwindling influence in the State.

“Rather than issue press statements riddled with inaccuracies and political bitterness, the Edo PDP should take time to reflect on the massive goodwill Governor Okpebholo enjoys across party lines and among the people of Edo State who are already witnessing a breath of fresh air in governance.

“If Governor Okpebholo opts for an open re-election campaign for President Tinubu, it is within his rights. Unfortunately, what now exists in the infamous PDP is a political party in disarray, struggling to reclaim lost relevance by grasping at straws.

“The good people of Edo State are not fooled. They know Governor Okpebholo is focused on delivering on his mandate, restoring public confidence in governance, and bringing Edo back to the path of peace, prosperity, and progress.”