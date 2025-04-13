Alcaraz Sees Off Musetti To Win Monte Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz won his first Monte Carlo Masters title on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory over the Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

It marks a sixth Masters title for the 21-year-old Spaniard, a four-time Grand Slam winner, and his most prestigious title since winning Wimbledon last year.

“I’m just really happy to have won Monte Carlo for the first time,” said Alcaraz who lost in his first match on his only previous appearance at the tournament in 2022.

“It’s been a really difficult week with a lot of difficult situations.

“I’m really proud of my myself how I’ve dealt with everything. It’s been a really difficult month for me on the court and outside.

“Coming here and seeing how the whole hard work has paid off, I’m really happy.”

Alcaraz, who will move up a place in the rankings and displace Alexander Zverev at No 2, had to come from behind to beat the Italian who had already taken down two Top 10 players, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur, on his way to his first Masters 1000 final.

Musetti dropped his opening service but then fought his way back into the first set as Alcaraz appeared at odds with his game.

The Spaniard bounced back, however, lifting his game as he galloped through the second set 6-1.

That trend continued as Musetti began to have problems with his right leg, receiving treatment when he was 0-3 in the decider.

He battled on but could not live with the intensity or physicality of Alcaraz’s game.

“Lorenzo’s been through a really tough week, long and intense matches,” said Alcaraz.

“I feel sorry for him, one of the best results he has done, to end like this is not easy. Hopefully it’s not serious and he’s 100 percent soon.”

Some consolation for Musetti is a rise to No 11 in the rankings and the promise of more to come on the clay as the season builds towards the French Open at Roland Garros next month.

“It was probably one of my best tournaments so far,” he said.

“I’m disappointed I couldn’t finish the match in the best way, for the crowd. You deserve it so I will keep going and try and come back for revenge.”

AFP