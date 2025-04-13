‘An Enduring Legacy’, Otedola Pays Tribute To Christian Chukwu

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has joined other prominent Nigerians in paying tribute to late Super Eagles legendary former captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, who died on Saturday.

The Nigerian football icon, nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for his imposing presence and the authority he exuded just in defence, died at 74, throwing family, friends, and the entire nation into mourning.

In a tribute to the former centre defender posted on his social media pages on Sunday, Otedola said that Chukwu creatively used the game of football as a unifying force for us as individuals and the nation in general.

“The sudden passing of the legendary Christian Chukwu, former captain and head coach of the Super Eagles, has come as a rude shock to me. As one of Nigeria’s Patriots, Christian Chukwu creatively used the game of football as a unifying force for us as individuals and the nation in general.

“His footballing career as the captain and subsequently coach of the national team remains legendary and fully etched in the annals of our national history,” the statement said.

The former national team and Enugu Rangers captain was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019, and Otedola stepped in to offer financial support for his medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC recalled that his intervention in 2019 saw Chukwu saw through a very challenging time and gave him a new lease of life.

He condoled the family of the late legendary footballer and his fans all over the world.

“Back in 2019, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer that affected his legs, I stepped in with the necessary support so as to enable him receive comprehensive care and medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

“Thankfully, that intervention and opportunity saw him through a very challenging time and gave him a new lease of life. My condolences go out to his entire family and to his fans all over the world. May you all find comfort during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

Chukwu captained Nigeria to their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in 1980 and was also a former coach of the side between 2002 and 2005. He led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2004 edition of the continental competition in Tunisia.

He devoted his club career to Enugu Rangers, where he won multiple national titles and led the club to continental glory with their 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.