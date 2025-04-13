NDLEA Nabs Malaysian Returnee With Meth Hidden In Speakers

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 41-year-old alleged ex-convict and Malaysian returnee, Ndubuisi Udatu (aka Richard) with two giant music speakers used to conceal four large parcels of methamphetamine weighing 2.700kilograms for distribution in Yola and Mubi in Adamawa state, and across the border into Cameroon.

The agency disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement made available to Channels Television on Sunday.

He said that Ndubuisi was arrested inside a commercial transport bus at an NDLEA check point at Namtari along Ngurore-Yola Road, Adamawa on Monday 7th April 2025, adding that he was found with two new music speakers used to conceal four packages of methamphetamine and monetary exhibit of N22,300.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Destroys Largest Drugs Seizure Of 1.6 Million Kilograms

Babafemi said that in his statement, Ndubuisi claimed that he returned to Nigeria to continue his illicit drug trade after serving out his jail term in Malaysia where he had been arrested, convicted and sent to prison for drug trafficking offences.

In another interdiction exercise, NDLEA said its officers in a joint border operation with Customs personnel at the Nigeria/Cameroon border, Mfum, Cross River state arrested a trans-border drug trafficker, 35-year-old Odoh Peter Ikechukwu, with 8,740 ampoules of assorted opioids, weighing 395kg.

“They include: 1,080 ampoules of fentanyl injection, 2,160 ampoules of morphine sulphate injection, 3,010 ampoules of phenobarbital sulphate injection, 2,160 ampoules of pethidine injection, and 330 ampoules of midazolam injection.

“In Kano, NDLEA operatives on Friday 11th April 2025 arrested 27-year-old Aliyu Ibrahim with 20 ATM cards and 25,600 pills of tramadol 225mg and 250mg at Bachirawa area of Kano, while 48-year-old Gambo Lawan was nabbed in a follow up operation at Wazobia motor park, Gwagwalada FCT Abuja following the seizure of a consignment of 8,960 pills of tramadol by NDLEA officers on routine check along Gwagwalada expressway on Monday 7th April.

“Not less than 124 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, packaged in 11 jumbo bags were on Friday 11th April recovered from the boot of a Lexus car marked KTU 54 CU driven by a suspect, Ademiluyi Adedapo Collins, 58, along Mokwa-Jebba road, Niger state,” the statement added.