Tourism Remains Cornerstone Of Our Economic Strategy – Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde has reaffirmed that tourism remains a cornerstone of his administration’s economic strategy in Oyo State.

He said that the state is ready to take advantage of its nearness to major population centre, Lagos, and the connectivity with the rest of the country to have a regional airport in Ibadan.

Makinde spoke during the grand opening of Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Film Village and Resort in Igbojaye, Oyo State on Saturday.

“Let me reaffirm today that tourism remains a cornerstone of our economic strategy in Oyo state. And because of our nearness to the major population center, Lagos, our connectivity with the rest of the country, and our ambition to have a regional airport in Ibadan, I think we’re well on our way.

“And I will give you the assurance that we will do everything within our means to ensure that this, KAP Film Village and Resort that we’ve just commissioned today, not only survive but thrive.

“So, on that note, let me once again congratulate Kunle Afolayan, and also, I can see your siblings here, let me congratulate you and the entire team for this monumental achievement,” Governor Makinde said.

The movie hub, which is owned by top Nollywood movie producer, Kunle Afalayan, has hosted three productions, Anikulapo, Anikulapo: Rise of The Spectre and Ijogbon.

Governor Makinde said that the project represents a big win for Oyo State, adding that Afalayan who is not originally from the state is now a naturalized citizen of Oyo State.

The Governor said he is not one of the people that say they don’t want other people in their states, noting that anybody that can add value to the state is welcomed.

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, and others joined Governor Makinde to inaugurate the film village.