Van Dijk’s Late Winner Edges Liverpool Towards Premier League Title

Virgil van Dijk spared Liverpool’s blushes with a late winner to beat West Ham 2-1 on Sunday and edge to within six points of the Premier League title.

Andy Robertson’s own goal four minutes from time had given the lowly Hammers a deserved equaliser after Luis Diaz put Liverpool in front early on.

Van Dijk, though, swiftly restored the lead to show Liverpool retain the mentality of champions, even if they are running out of steam in the closing stages of the season.

“That was a relief because to me it felt after West Ham scored and the way the second half went, it was maybe more that you could expect them scoring,” said Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

“But our fans and our players thought differently because from the moment they scored the 1-1, we started playing again, we started pressing again. The fans were really loud at that moment of time.”

Liverpool’s lead stretches to 13 points with six games remaining.

A record-equalling 20th English top-flight title could come as early as next Sunday if Liverpool win at Leicester and Arsenal lose away to Ipswich.

The stage was set before kick-off for Mohamed Salah to be the hero as the Egyptian was given a huge ovation just days after ending speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract.

Salah started with the intention of making sure he was the focus of attention as young left-back Ollie Scarles struggled to cope with the Premier League’s top scorer.

The 32-year-old has failed to score in seven of his last eight Liverpool games as his sensational early season form has failed off.

But he still managed to set a new Premier League record by registering his 45th goal or assist of the campaign, the most ever in a 38-game season.

Salah outmuscled Scarles on the touchline and sprinted clear before an inch-perfect cross for Diaz allowed the Colombian to tap in for his 15th goal of the season on 18 minutes.

Defeat sees West Ham slip to 17th in the table, but they had a series of chances to take at least a point.

The fatigue that has seen Liverpool struggle in recent times was in evidence again as they had goalkeeper Alisson Becker to thank for moving another three points closer to the title.

Alisson brilliantly tipped Mohammed Kudus’ attempted chip onto the bar with the visitors first serious attack.

Jarrod Bowen had West Ham’s best chance to level when he failed to beat Alisson when one-on-one with the Brazilian before he turned away another powerful drive by Kudus.

When West Ham did finally find the net, it was thanks to two of Liverpool’s most experienced defenders.

Robertson and Van Dijk both went for the same ball and the Scotland captain diverted Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross into his own net.

The goal suddenly sparked Liverpool into life after a listless second half as Diaz’s deflected effort went over the bar.

Van Dijk took just three minutes to make amends for the equaliser as he powered in Alexis Mac Allister’s corner.

The Dutchman kissed the badge in celebration in a potential nod to him reportedly being close to following Salah in signing a new contract.

There was still more drama to come as Niclas Fullkrug hit the bar for West Ham in stoppage time.

But Liverpool held out to take another step towards the title in Slot’s first season in charge.