VIDEO: ‘I’m Doing This For Posterity’, Says Kunle Afolayan As He Unveils KAP Film Village

Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has unveiled his film village, the Kunle Afolayan Productions (KAP) Film Village and Resort.

The film village located in Igbojaye in Oyo State was commissioned by the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa on Saturday.

The elated Afolayan said he is unveiling the “film village not for himself but for posterity.

“I’m doing it so that the name of the community, my name, my mother’s name, if my children like, they can key into it and if they don’t, I have established something in my name and it will be remembered forever.”

KAP Film Village and Resort has hosted three of the popular productions in the Nigerian movie industry including Anikulaopo, Anikulapo: Rise of The Spectre and Ijogbon.

Watch full video below: