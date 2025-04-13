VIDEO: We Aim to Make Nigeria Africa’s Creative Hub – Musawa

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has disclosed that the aim of her Ministry is to make Nigeria cultural and creative hub of Africa.

Musawa made this known during the grand opening of Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Film Village and Resort in Igbojaye, Oyo State on Saturday.

She said the Federal Government has started working in collaboration with the state governments to achieve this.

She commended Nollywood movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, for building the film village, promising to join forces with the filmmaker to make the place more viable.

“We’re looking at making Nigeria the cultural and creative hub of Africa and I think you’re going to do a lot, this edifice, this infrastructure is going to do a lot in helping me create that narrative of making Nigeria the creative hub.

“So, I have to say thank you to you for doing a lot of the work for me and a lot of the work for us and it’s just for us to join our forces,” Musawa said.

The movie hub has hosted three productions, Anikulapo, Anikulapo: Rise of The Spectre and Ijogbon.