Chief Magistrate In Rivers Resigns Over ‘Quasi-Military’ Leadership In State

A Chief Magistrate in the Rivers judiciary, Ejike King George, has voluntarily resigned from service, citing unease with the recent appointment of what he described as a “quasi-military administration” to oversee the state’s affairs.

In a letter dated April 11, 2025, and addressed to the Honourable Chief Judge of Rivers State through the Secretary of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission, Magistrate George expressed discontent over the direction of the state’s governance, stating it is “alien” and “antithetical” to the values of the legal profession.

“This difficult and regrettable decision is informed largely by my discomfort with the recent appointment of a quasi-military administration to run the affairs of a modern State like ours,” the letter reads.

Highlighting his years of service, George noted that he dedicated 16 out of his 22 years in legal practice to the Rivers State Judiciary as a Magistrate under various democratic administrations.

He expressed concerns that continuing under the present structure would amount to “tacit and naïve acquiescence.”

George ended his letter with gratitude: “Thanks, Milord, for the opportunity to serve.”

The letter underscored ongoing tensions in the Rivers State judicial and political landscape following recent developments in governance.