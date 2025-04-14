FBI: Tinubu Enjoys Immunity, Won’t Be Prosecuted, Says Analyst

The Acting Dean of the Faculty of Law at Chrisland University, Kayode Akinsola, has argued that President Bola Tinubu enjoys immunity, according to Section 308 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution which shields him from civil and criminal prosecution.

The lecturer, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics programme on Monday, said the President cannot be prosecuted when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) finally release their reports on a drug trafficking probe allegedly involving Tinubu and three others by May 2, 2025.

Recall that the United States Court for the District of Columbia directed the FBI and the DEA to release records of their investigations of Tinubu’s involvement in alleged drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, in a social media post, said there is nothing new to be revealed in the FBI and DEA reports to be released.

“The reports did not indict the Nigerian leader. The lawyers are examining the ruling.”

