Fubara Absent As PDP Govs Meet In Oyo

Embattled Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, was visibly absent when his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday to discuss extant national issues.

The meeting was chaired by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who doubles as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Governor Ademola Adeleke (Osun); Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Governor Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara); Governor Agbu Kefas (Taraba); Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu); Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Akon Eyakenyi; Delta State Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme.

In a communique released after the meeting, the Forum said the party is not prepared to join any coalition or merger, amid recent speculations of possible party alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

READ ALSO: Release Records On Tinubu’s Probe, US Court Directs FBI, DEA

After the meeting which lasted about six hours behind closed doors, Mohammed, who read the communique clarified that rather, the PDP remains open to welcoming individuals, parties, and groups committed to rescuing Nigeria and promoting good governance,

“The Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger. However, as a major opposition party, it welcomes any party, persons, or groups willing to join it with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027,” the communique read.

The Forum also declared its solidarity for Fubara who was earlier suspended by President Bola Tinubu who imposed a state of emergency on the state.

On the spate of insecurity in parts of the country, the Forum expressed concerns over the rising insecurity in Borno, Katsina, Edo, and Plateau states.

The group called for a review and reorganisation of the nation’s security architecture, advocating a bottom-up approach that empowers sub-national governments to play a more active role in safeguarding their territories.

The Forum also announced plans to hold a national meeting on May 27, 2025, where a Zoning Committee would be constituted ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for August 28 to 30, 2025, in Kano.

The communique also listed members of the Zoning and National Convention Committees, with Governor Diri named Chairman of the Zoning Committee, and Governor Fintiri heading the National Convention Committee.