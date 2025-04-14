FULL TEXT: PDP Governors’ Major Resolutions At Oyo Meeting

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED BY PDP GOVERNORS’ FORUM AFT 2025/4TH MEETING HELD IN IBADAN ON MONDAY, APRIL 15, 2025

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) held its Meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, and resolved the following:

1. Noting the nationwide speculations about the possible merger of parties, groups and/or associations, the Forum resolved that we won’t join any coalition or merger. However, the PDP as a major op party welcomes any party, persons or groups that are willing to wrestle power and enthrone good leadership in 2027.

2. The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba on the issue National Secretary of the party, but in the wake of the Supreme judgment, the Forum resolved to recommend that the Deputy Secretary act as National Secretary, pending the nominat ratification of a Substantive Secretary from the South East Zone at its next meeting.

3. The Forum reasserts our collective determination to avert a rap constitutional democracy hence the decision to approach the Supreme Court to give a clear-cut verdict on the interpretation provisions of the court on the declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers State.

READ ALSO: Rivers Demands ₦300m Refund From NBA Over Conference Relocation

The Forum restates its solidarity with His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on the ordeal into which his state and people are being by the declaration of a state of emergency. And we reiterate the commitment to stand with him till the end.

4. The Forum finds alarming the worsening security situation country, as evidenced in parts of the country, especially Borno. Katsina and Edo States. The Forum calls for review and priorities and strategies including adopting a bottom-up approach that guarantees the sub-nationals to constitute an effective line o against security breaches. While raising the concerns, we condemn the recent attacks in Plateau State, and commiserate with the government and people of the state especially those who lost and properties during this unfortunate mishap.

5. The Forum resolves that working in conjunction with the Nationa Committee (NWC) and other relevant organs of the party, to ho Meeting on the 27th of May, 2025; constitute a Zoning Committee to address all issues relating to the zoning of party offices and hold our convention in August 2025, precisely on the 28th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano.

6. The Forum equally recommends the constitution of the Zoning and National Convention Committees for ratification by the NWC and NEC as follows;

Zoning Committee: Gov. Douye Diri Chairman; Gov. Dauda Lawal – Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang-Secretary, while the National Convention Committee has Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman; Gov. Ademola Adeleke as Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah as Secretary.

7. The Forum expressed its gratitude to the host Governor, His Excellency. Engr. Seyi Makinde, the government and all the good people of Oyo state for their hospitality.

Signed:

H.E. Bala A. Mohammed, CON,

Chairman PDP Govs Forum/Governors of Bauchi State.

May 14, 2025.