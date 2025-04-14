It’s Fair NERC Asked Discos To Credit Over-Billed Customers – Energy Expert

An energy expert, Ayodele Oni, has backed the recent decision of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), directing errant electricity distribution companies to credit over-billed customers.

Oni, who spoke as a guest during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday, said the regulator’s action would make the action more useful to the affected consumers.

NERC had, in a statement last Thursday, fined eight Discos N628m for non-compliance with the monthly energy caps after a review of the Discos’ billing of unmetered customers for July – September 2024 (2024 Q3). It also mandated the Discos to issue commensurate credit adjustments to all customers affected by the overbilling by 15th May 2025 – the end of the April 2025 billing cycle.

Weighing in on the development, Oni said, “It’s also fair that NERC has then asked them to credit those customers apart from the fine. I think that makes it even more interesting to the consumers and more useful to the consumers.

“I think NERC does much better now, in terms of enforcement and monitoring. Discos are supposed to provide certain information periodically to NERC, and with that, they are able to estimate who is doing what they ought to and what they ought not to.

“I think there is stronger enforcement now. It can be a bit slow; that is why we are going back to 2024, but it is much better. And they are supposed to report to NERC when all of these are done.”

He also described the challenge with metering in Nigeria as largely historical as only less than half of the population is metered while many customers use old meters.

According to NERC in its third quarter of 2024 report, over 7 million electricity consumers are unmetered, representing 53.85% of customers across the country.

Oni said, “If you have only 20% of your people metered or much than 50%, and among them are those that are no longer good quality meters, it will take you time. I think historically, we have had that challenge, and it will take a while to get over that challenge.

“The second point is that the government income does not continue to increase, and even when the income increases, so much should be done with that income; that is another point we need to take into consideration.

“There are other options like people paying. But the question is: How many people can pay? So many people can’t afford to pay. So, it’s a potpourri of various challenges in the sector around metering.”

The energy expert, however, said there had been a lot of metering initiatives which had led to some improvements.

“We’ve got the national metering; we’ve got the presidential metering initiatives. There have been improvements, but we are not quite where we should be because, for so long, there was a lot of neglect.

“But it’s improved, particularly in Lagos. I am fairly certain that it’s improved. I have got involved in one or two instances where the Discos have proved meters to the would-be customers.

“I think that we have improved, but we are not where we should be. Maybe with states taking over the sector, there can be more focus around metering to make it more investor-friendly,” he added.