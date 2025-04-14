Nasarawa United Fined ₦6m, Banished Over Attack On Plateau United Player

Nasarawa United has been slammed a ₦6 million fine and banished to Gombe State for their home matches following an attack on a Plateau United player.

The Plateau United player Vincent Temitope was assaulted, leading to cuts on his neck, after some Nasarawa United supporters attacked him in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) game on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the NPFL said the Solid Miners breached the rules of the football body for failure to “provide adequate & effective security” during the game.

READ ALSO: NPFL Fines 3SC ₦5m, Shuts Stadium To Fans For Attack On Ikorodu City

“Following these breaches, Nasarawa Utd have been banished to the Pantami Stadium in Gombe to play their home matches for the rest of #NPFL25,” the NPFL said in a post on its X handle. “Nasarawa Utd have been fined N1m each for failing to provide adequate security & ensuring the proper conduct of their supporters (totalling N2m).”

It also said, “A N3m fine has been imposed on Nasarawa Utd for persistent breach of #NPFL25 Framework & Rules. Nasarawa Utd will also pay a fine of N1m for medical expenses & compensation for Plateau Utd’s Vincent Temitope.”