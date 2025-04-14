Portable Fails To Meet Bail, Remanded In Kwara Prison

An Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Monday, granted controversial street-pop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, bail in the sum of ₦1 million following his arraignment on multiple charges, including criminal defamation, cyberstalking, and inciting public disturbance.

The bail is conditional upon the provision of two sureties in like sum.

According to the court, one surety must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), while the other must own property within a Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Ilorin, supported by a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

As of press time, the 31-year-old singer remains in custody at the Oke Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin, having failed to meet the stringent bail requirements.

The charges stem from a petition filed by veteran Fuji artiste, Okunola Saheed, known as Saheed Osupa, who alleged that Portable defamed him during a live Instagram broadcast on 19 March 2025.

Defamation, arrest

In the controversial video, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner stated, “This man dey try bring down my shine! He be like person wey dey chop snail with shell—him no get sense. Osupa carry tortoise for stomach. When Apple Music and Spotify want to drop money for me, na him remove my song from the platform, make I no see money.”

According to Osupa, Portable’s remarks were defamatory and damaging to his reputation and were intended to incite public hatred and disturb peace. The police, acting on the petition dated March 21, 2025, launched an investigation through the State Intelligence Department.

Channels Television reported that Police spokesperson SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed in a statement that Portable was arrested on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at about 7:25 p.m. He was subsequently transferred to Ilorin for further investigation.

“In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin,” said Ejire-Adeyemi.

“Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties.”

The case is documented under First Information Report (FIR) 117(1) CPC. Charges filed against Portable include criminal defamation under Section 392 of the Penal Code, criminal intimidation (Section 397), and inciting disturbance (Section 114). Provisions of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2020, were also cited.

ASP Adeniyi James, the investigating police officer, confirmed that the charges were filed based on directives from police authorities.

The presiding magistrate, Sunday Adeniyi, adjourned the matter to 30 April and advised all parties to maintain decorum as the case proceeds.

This is not Portable’s first legal encounter this year. Barely a month ago, he was granted bail in Ogun State after being arraigned on charges of assaulting government officials and obstructing their duties.

Saheed Osupa’s Copyright Claims

Beyond the defamation allegations, the dispute between Portable and Osupa also touches on copyright issues. The rift escalated after the 55-year-old reported one of Portable’s tracks, Fuji Shakushaku, for copyright infringement.

The song, released in 2023, was subsequently taken down from Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

In response, Portable criticised the Fuji veteran in a series of videos, referring to him as “big for nothing.”

The controversial singer later apologised publicly, attributing his outburst to frustration over the song’s removal and resulting financial losses.

Osupa’s management, represented by Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Ltd. (DMCE), issued a statement on 27 March via Fountain Osupa’s official Instagram page.

“We cannot stand idly by while King Saheed Osupa is being disrespected,” the statement read. “DMCE uncovered several artistes’ unauthorised use of King Osupa’s music. While most were resolved amicably, one individual engaged in cyberbullying, attacks, and reputational damage.”

The management reiterated that Osupa is signed to Sony Music Publishing Nigeria and that DMCE is authorised to act on his behalf to protect his intellectual property.

Portable has been involved in several police and court cases in recent years. In 2023, he was charged with assault and theft in Ogun State after allegedly attacking a man. In 2024, he was arrested in Lagos for allegedly failing to pay the full amount for a car he bought, leading to a debt dispute with a car dealer. He was released after meeting bail conditions.

In February 2025, Portable and his team were accused of attacking government officials who came to enforce regulations at his bar in Ogun State. He was charged with assault, obstruction, and having dangerous weapons. After turning himself in, he was granted bail. These cases have added to his reputation for being involved in controversies.