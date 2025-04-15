×

Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 15th April 2025

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated .

By Channels Television
Updated April 15, 2025
Twitter
File photo of naira and dollar notes

Daily Dollar to Naira CBN – CBN Review

US Dollar rate is ₦1,604.4809, announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today, April 15, 2025.

The dollar started last week at ₦1,612.2368 in CBN exchange rate lists on Monday, April 07, 2025. This corresponds to a 0.48% fall for the Dollar in CBN since last week.

To have a monthly quick review, we see that the US Dollar rate started April at ₦1,531.2451 on Wednesday, April 02, 2025.

As of today, with the US Dollar seen at ₦1,604.4809, we see a 4.78% increase for Dollar to Naira exchange rates in CBN for this April.

On 09:03 14/04/2025

USD NGN

Sell: ₦1604.4809 or 0.79%                                          Buy: ₦1603.4809

Naira to Dollar Exchange Rate₦ 1 = $ 0.00062

Previous Day Comparison

Change            +₦ 12.6313

% Change        +0.79%

Last 30 Days High/Low

Highest              ₦ 1629.9366 on 09/04/2025

Lowest               ₦ 1531.2451 on 02/04/2025

Last 365 Days High/Low

Highest               ₦ 1629.9366 on 09/04/2025

Lowest                ₦ 1478.22 on 31/01/2025

 

READ ALSO: MTN Partners Meta To Boost WhatsApp Call Quality In Nigeria, Other Markets

 

More Stories