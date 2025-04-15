Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 15th April 2025

US Dollar rate is ₦1,604.4809, announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today, April 15, 2025.

The dollar started last week at ₦1,612.2368 in CBN exchange rate lists on Monday, April 07, 2025. This corresponds to a 0.48% fall for the Dollar in CBN since last week.

To have a monthly quick review, we see that the US Dollar rate started April at ₦1,531.2451 on Wednesday, April 02, 2025.

As of today, with the US Dollar seen at ₦1,604.4809, we see a 4.78% increase for Dollar to Naira exchange rates in CBN for this April.