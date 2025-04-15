Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 15th April 2025

Daily Dollar to Naira CBN – CBN Review
US Dollar rate is ₦1,604.4809, announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today, April 15, 2025.
The dollar started last week at ₦1,612.2368 in CBN exchange rate lists on Monday, April 07, 2025. This corresponds to a 0.48% fall for the Dollar in CBN since last week.
To have a monthly quick review, we see that the US Dollar rate started April at ₦1,531.2451 on Wednesday, April 02, 2025.
As of today, with the US Dollar seen at ₦1,604.4809, we see a 4.78% increase for Dollar to Naira exchange rates in CBN for this April.
On 09:03 14/04/2025
USD NGN
Sell: ₦1604.4809 or 0.79% Buy: ₦1603.4809
Naira to Dollar Exchange Rate₦ 1 = $ 0.00062
Previous Day Comparison
Change +₦ 12.6313
% Change +0.79%
Last 30 Days High/Low
Highest ₦ 1629.9366 on 09/04/2025
Lowest ₦ 1531.2451 on 02/04/2025
Last 365 Days High/Low
Highest ₦ 1629.9366 on 09/04/2025
Lowest ₦ 1478.22 on 31/01/2025
