Easter: FG Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21 as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

“Announcing this on behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo extended heartfelt congratulations to Christians across the country on this joyous occasion,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly Calls For Full Enforcement Of Tenancy Law

The minister stressed the importance of embodying the virtues of the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ, having to die for the redemption of man.

He “also called on Nigerians to use the holiday period to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the nation. He reassured citizens of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to foster national growth and development.”

Tunji-Ojo also wants the citizens to extend love and goodwill to their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity.

The minister wished all Christians a blissful Easter celebration and extended warm holiday greetings to all Nigerians.