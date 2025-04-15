FG, States, LGs Shared ₦1.5tn In March – FAAC

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared ₦1.578 trillion among the Federal Government, states and local governments for the month of March.

This is according to a communiqué issued by FAAC and made available by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, on Saturday.

According to the communiqué, the total revenue of ₦1.578 trillion comprised statutory revenue of ₦931.325 billion and Value Added Tax revenue of ₦593.750 billion.

It also comprised Electronic Money Transfer Levy revenue of ₦24.971 billion and Exchange Difference revenue of ₦28.711 billion.

FAAC said that a total gross revenue of ₦2.411 trillion was available in the month of March.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Yielding Positive Results – APC Nat’l Sec

“Total deduction for cost of collection was ₦85.376 billion while total transfers, interventions and refunds was ₦747.180 billion,” it said.

The communiqué said that gross statutory revenue of ₦1.718 trillion was received for March which was higher than the sum of ₦1.653 trillion received in February by ₦65.422 billion.

See the full statement below: