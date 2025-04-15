Highly Anticipated Eubank Jr. Vs. Conor Benn Clash Set To Reignite Boxing Rivalry

Fans from the UK and around the world are all waiting in anticipation for this boxing match. We’re not just seeing two talented fighters go head to head, but also the sons of two British boxing legends.

Their fiery rivalry has been passed down, and now it’s in the hands of their sons. So, let’s take a closer look at what we can expect from this iconic matchup.

This showdown is finally scheduled for April 26, 2025, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The legacy behind the match

Eubank and Benn have both been iconic in British boxing in the last 30 years. The match-ups between Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn back in the 1990s are known to be some of the most memorable and dramatic fights in boxing history. And now, their sons are stepping into the ring to continue this legacy.

The match-up between Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn has been highly anticipated. Especially as it was first scheduled for October 2022. The fight ended up being postponed after Conor Benn tested positive for clomifene, leading to a temporary suspension. A thorough investigation has now taken place, and Benn has been cleared by the British Boxing Board of Control. The fight is back on track, and fans can finally see these two go head-to-head.

What to expect from the fight

Chris Eubank Jr. (34-3-0, 25 KOs) is entering the ring with several impressive achievements already under his belt. This includes being a former IBO super-middleweight champion. Eubank Jr. is known for his technical skill and tactical approach. He has an incredible ability to control the pace of the fight with precise movements and a calm demeanour. Eubank Jr. has already established himself as a big name in British boxing. A win for Eubank Jr. would solidify his position as one of the top middleweights in the world.

Conor Benn (22-0-0, 14 KOs) is entering the ring as an undefeated champion. He’s known for his aggressive and high-pressure style. This is an incredibly important match for Benn, especially if he wants to keep his undefeated title. It’s clear that both boxer has incredibly different approaches to boxing. This contrast is one of the reasons why this fight is so intriguing. Many fans believe that Benn’s style of boxing will be a surprise to Eubank Jr., potentially catching him off guard.

Tension running high

Beyond the technical aspects of the fight, the pre-fight build-up has been full of drama. The two boxers have an automatic rivalry, thanks to the history between their fathers. From the beginning of the match-up, there has been an incredible amount of tension between them. There have been a few face-offs between the two boxers.

This includes a recent incident that saw Eubank Jr. slap an egg across Conor Benn’s face during a promotional event. This sparked a huge amount of controversy and resulted in Eubank Jr. receiving a £100,000 fine from the British Boxing Board of Control. However, Eubank Jr. doesn’t seem to be affected by this and claimed that it was worth it. This moment has added even more fuel to the fire and has created even more animosity between the two camps.

How to watch the fight

The fight will be available to stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries. There will also be additional coverage through Sky Sports Box Office in the UK. You will also be able to access content on platforms like YouTube in the lead-up. This is a highly anticipated event that many boxing fans have marked on their calendars.

Additionally, many fans are placing wagers on this match. Currently, bookmakers have Eubank Jr. as the slight favourite. This is likely due to his greater experience and success at a higher level in the sport. However, Conor Benn is seen as a live underdog.

Especially as he is known for his undefeated record and relentless fighting style.

As the event approaches, many fans are getting excited. This is a great time to place wagers and keep up to date with the latest odds and news. The Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn fight is set to be one of the most exciting and anticipated events in the boxing world. This match-up carries a legacy.

These boxers aren’t just fighting for themselves. But for their fathers too. The stakes are extremely high. This is a fight that no boxing fan will want to miss.