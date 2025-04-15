×

Iraq Sandstorm Closes Airports, Puts 3,700 People In Hospital

Visibility fell to less than one kilometre (barely half a mile) in central and southern cities as the storm cloaked the region in an eerie orange haze.

By Channels Television
Updated April 15, 2025
A man pushes a bicycle past a moving tuktuk (motorised rickshaw) along a road in low visibility conditions amidst a massive dust storm in Iraq’s southern city of Basra on April 14, 2025. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP)

A sandstorm swept through Iraq, filling the air with choking dust that closed airports and put more than 3,700 people in hospital with breathing difficulties, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Visibility fell to less than one kilometre (barely half a mile) in central and southern cities as the storm cloaked the region in an eerie orange haze, AFP photographers reported.

A wheelchair-bound person is assisted by others to cross to a traffic island in the middle of a road in low visibility conditions amidst a massive dust storm in Iraq’s southern city of Basra on April 14, 2025. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP)

Basra and Najaf airports both closed for the duration of the storm, which began to dissipate on Tuesday morning.

Health ministry spokesperson Saif al-Badr said Basra was the worst-hit province, accounting for more than 1,000 of the 3,747 hospital admissions attributed to the sandstorm.

A man sits along the bank of the Shatt al-Arab waterway amidst a massive dust storm in Iraq’s southern city of Basra on April 14, 2025. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP)

Many of those who dared to venture out in Basra wore face masks to protect themselves from the choking dust, an AFP photographer reported.

Men wearing masks walk along the side of a street through low visibility conditions due to a massive dust storm in Iraq’s central city of Najaf on April 14, 2025. (Photo by Qassem al-KAABI / AFP)

Sandstorms are a perennial feature of life in central and southern Iraq but the environment ministry has warned the country can expect to suffer a rising number of “dust days” in coming decades due to the impact of global warming.

Vehicles move along a road in low visibility conditions amidst a massive dust storm in Iraq’s southern city of Basra on April 14, 2025. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP)

A heavy sandstorm in 2022 saw one person die and more than 5,000 treated in hospital for breathing difficulties.

