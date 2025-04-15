MTN Partners Meta To Boost WhatsApp Call Quality In Nigeria, Other Markets

MTN Group has teamed up with Meta to improve the quality and stability of real-time voice and video calls on applications like WhatsApp in Nigeria and across 11 other markets.

MTN disclosed in a statement that the journey of its partnership with Meta started at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, focuses on enhancing the interaction between mobile networks and real-time calling applications by leveraging application-aware networks and network-aware applications.

The partnership marks a significant shift in the relationship between telecom operators and Over-the-Top (OTT) players in Africa, where telecom operators often complain that OTT companies like Meta are chipping away their revenue from voice calls as many subscribers shift to internet calls as opposed to regular calls on their networks.

According to the company, these interventions are now beginning to yield measurable improvements in call performance and network efficiency.

Commenting on the initiative, Chief Technical Officer at MTN Nigeria, Yahaya Ibrahim, said: “We’re pleased with the remarkable improvement in our real-time communication services, reflecting our commitment to innovative customer solutions.”

Meta’s Head of Network Ecosystems Engineering, Diego Marí, echoed this sentiment, stating:

“The collaboration allows us to deploy advanced solutions for an unparalleled real-time experience in Nigeria and showcases our dedication to elevating service quality and improving user experience, while striving for continued efficiency in traffic delivery.”